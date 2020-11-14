How to watch Georgia counties' retally votes in election audit

Some Georgia counties are livestreaming their audit efforts for public observation.

ATLANTA — On Friday, election officials across the state of Georgia began a retally of ballots cast in the presidential election. However, the effort is being handled individually, by hand in each of the state's 159 counties.

The herculean, county-by-county effort is labor-intensive and meticulous.

The measure of transparency also requires official observers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

According to officials from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, which is overseeing the task, the retally has nothing to do with the fact that President-elect Joe Biden has been projected to have won the state.

"If it was 14,000 votes the other way, we would be doing the exact, same thing," said Gabriel Sterling from the secretary's office.

He was speaking of the margin that separated Biden and President Trump, once the votes were initially counted.

On Thursday, Sterling called the effort the "largest hand retallying by an audit in the history of the United States."

In some counties, individual voters will are able to watch the work take place, via live stream.

The counties listed are providing live coverage of their retally efforts.

As we learn of additional counties providing live streams, we will add them below.

The secretary of state's office has set a deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 18, for all of the state's counties to have their retally efforts completed.