Early voting and other important election dates in Georgia

The 2020 calendar is getting very crowded between now and Election Day.

ATLANTA — Eight weeks from now, voters will be at the polls selecting a new president and other lawmakers for local, state and federal offices.

Across the state, voters have been weathering an onslaught of commercials, a torrent of mail, a barrage of telephone calls from candidates and supporters across the board.

The calendar gets crowded as the weeks get shorter between now and Election Day.

Here's what those days look like:

September 8, 2020 - Early voting begins for the special election to fill the remainder of the late John Lewis' term in Georgia's 5th Congressional District. That term ends January 3, 2021.

The 5th Congressional District includes most of the city of Atlanta and portions of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties.

September 15, 2020 - Earliest date that a county registrar is able to mail an absentee ballot for the November General Election and Special Election to Georgia voters.

For voters inside the United States, all absentee ballots must arrive at your county's election office by the closing of the polls on Election Day. For 2020, this will be Tuesday, November 3. Military and overseas voters who post their ballots on Election Day have an additional three days.to ensure they arrive.

September 29, 2020 - Official Special Election date for voters in the 5th Congressional District to elect the congressional representative fill the remainder of John Lewis' term.

If there is not a winner declared in this special election, a runoff between the top two candidates on December 1 to fill the final month of Lewis' term.

September 29, 2020 - First Presidential Debate, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

October 5, 2020 - Last day a person may register to vote in Georgia and be eligible to participate in the November General Election and Runoff.

October 7, 2020 - Vice-presidential debate, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

October 12, 2020 - Early in-person voting begins for the November General Election.

October 15, 2020 - Second presidential debate, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, Fla.

October 22, 2020 - Third Presidential Debate, Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.

October 24, 2020 - Mandatory Saturday Voting for the November General Election and Special Election.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - Election Day

December 1, 2020 - General Election and Special Election runoff date for LOCAL and STATE offices only.

If there is not a winner declared in the September 29 Special Election to fill the remainder of John Lewis' term for the 5th Congressional District, the runoff for that seat would also be held on December 1.

January 3, 2021 - Term of the 116th Congress ends, 117th Congress begins.

January 5, 2021 - General Election Runoff for FEDERAL offices.

January 20, 2021 - Inauguration of the President of the United States