Is early voter turnout a sign of what election day will be?

More than 1.8 million votes work cast during the early voting period.

ATLANTA — Early voting has officially wrapped up with this final week marking one of the busiest in the state's history.

More than 1.8 million votes were cast during the early voting window with more than 350,000 votes being cast on Dec. 2 alone.

Political experts said early analysis of the numbers proves two things: that early voting is becoming more popular and that it appears voters had their minds made up.

"This is also a testament to the mobilization efforts of both the Warnock and the Walker campaigns. They were telling people to go out to vote," political analyst Andra Gillespie. "They were stepping up their efforts to reach out to voters to make sure that they were turning out to vote. And we see the fruits of that with the early voting numbers."

While some believe that early voting can provide a glimpse into what election day will look like, political expert Andra Gillespie said it's important to note what happened during the general election.

"There was very high voter turnout in early and absentee voting, but then lower than expected turnout on election day," she said.

According to the secretary of state's website, early numbers show that more people have voted in counties that initially supported Warnock. However, the race isn't over and Gillespie said this weekend is still essential to win votes.

"A runoff election is basically a war of attrition," Gillespie added. "This is a very, very critical weekend for both candidates because this race, according to the polls, is still statistically within the margin of error. So, it is any person's race to lose."