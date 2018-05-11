It's a debate that's raged on social media time and time again as elections near - is it better to vote without being informed or not vote at all?

The renewed debate ahead of this year's Nov. 6 election comes after radio personality Bert Weiss tweeted, "I know we love to say 'get out and vote' but let me be the first to say if ya don't know who they are, what they stand for or what you're voting for I encourage you not to vote."

I know we love to say "get out and vote" but let me be the first to say if ya don't know who they are, what they stand for or what you're voting for I encourage you NOT to vote. — Bert Weiss (@BertShowBert) November 5, 2018

Folks on Twitter chimed in to agree, saying voting informed is the most important factor.

But that's a departure from the what last-minute campaign rallies have stressed in the days leading up to the election. Last week while campaigning for Stacey Abrams, Oprah Winfrey had a clear message for voters.

"For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn't have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote, wherever you are in this state in this country, you are dishonoring your family," she said.

For some voters, the motivation not to vote comes from the thinking that their vote doesn't matter. But Chris Shefelton with the Campus Election Engagement Project has a message for those would-be-voters: "You may not be heard, you may not believe you're being heard, but guess what? There's a lot of people who are," he said. "And if we don't come together as a voting block, you know, if you don't show, then there are of course, going to be people who aren't listening to you."

As for those who feel undecided or simply uninformed, there is still time to get informed -- there's Vote 411, vote.org, campusselect.org, turbovote, rockthevote and more to help people get educated on how to vote.

