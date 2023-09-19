Asher Gray projected winner of Jasper County Board of Commissioners District 4 special election | Results

Asher Gray ran against Jimmy Vance in the race.

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Asher Gray is the projected winner of the special election held Tuesday for the Jasper County Board of Commissioners District 4 position.

Unofficial results show just under 450 votes were tallied where Gray received about 84 percent of the votes. He ran against Jimmy Vance in the non-partisan race; neither candidate is affiliated with a political party.

The seat became vacant when outgoing District Four Commissioner Gerald Stunkel resigned from his post on June 29 after serving on the board since 2019, according to one local outlet.