Jill Biden to travel to Georgia next week

The Biden campaign confirmed to 11Alive that Jill Biden will travel to Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia on Oct. 12.

ATLANTA — The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden will visit the Peach State next week to campaign for her husband, Joe Biden.

No other details were given about the trip, but Biden's camp did say additional details would be released at a later time.

Just last month Jill Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with military and veteran families in Georgia. The roundtable was an effort to discuss Joe Biden's plans and commitments to military families and caregivers as he continues to campaign for the upcoming presidential election.

With the election less than a month away, both sides are ramping up efforts to get voters' support.