Biden-Harris supporters celebrate in Georgia as they take aim at Senate races

Many took to the streets to celebrate for now as they hope to continue their run and turn the Peach State bluer.

ATLANTA — For hours, streets in Atlanta became a scene of jubilation on Saturday after Democrats learned that Joe Biden would be the 46th president of the United States, and his running mate Kamala Harris, vice president.

Democrats across the state of Georgia are now filled with hope for the future – and they don't want the celebrations to end. They backed the Democratic party with their votes and their leg work.

“It's a great payoff after months and months and months of work,” said one supporter. “My daughter worked on the campaign 80 hours a week since September.

In Downtown Atlanta, there was music and champagne beneath the mural of Democratic party icon, John Lewis. Newly elected congresswoman Nikema Williams called the moment historic.

“We're celebrating that Georgia is on the brink of turning blue and we're celebrating that the people's voices were heard and Donald Trump is leaving the White House,” she said.

All across Georgia, newly elected Democrats spoke of a new day in this state. Although there's the possibility of a recount, Shea Roberts is ahead in her race for a Georgia House seat.

“Those of us who share the values that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent, that we want to go back to some sort of dignity and respect in those offices,” she said.

Democrat Ted Terry is looking to what a Biden-Harris White House can bring to Georgia.

“We're the third best state for solar energy,” he said. “For Georgia, that means tens of thousands of new jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenues.”