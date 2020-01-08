John Lewis seat special election: One-month term likely for whoever wins

ATLANTA — Seven candidates have signed on to compete for the unexpired term of Rep. John Lewis. However, the winner may see little more than a month in office before handing over their duties.

“What the field tells me is that we are likely to move to a December runoff which means that whoever wins this seat will only have the benefit of being a member of Congress for a month,” Gillespie said. “They will likely just serve - they will really serve in a placeholder position and I think it would be a question of what issues could come up in the last month of that session of Congress that could be consequential.”