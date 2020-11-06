x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

elections

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue

According to votes that had been tallied as of Wednesday night, Jon Ossoff won the election with about 50.5% of the vote.

ATLANTA — A young media executive has beaten back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

 According to votes that had been tallied as of Wednesday night, Jon Ossoff won the election with about 50.5% of the vote.

Ossoff had maintained a steady lead in public polling and fundraising despite some significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

Ossoff gained name recognition during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat and has made fighting inequality and corruption a core part of his message.

OTHER HEADLINES 

County commissioner to present plan to defund police, reimagine public safety

Fulton election chief: 'All I'm doing is looking forward'

Problems voting Tuesday spanned multiple Georgia counties

How to check whether your provisional ballot vote counted

NAACP announces 'March on Georgia' over 'systemic criminal justice and electoral failures'