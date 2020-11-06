Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue

According to votes that had been tallied as of Wednesday night, Jon Ossoff won the election with about 50.5% of the vote.

ATLANTA — A young media executive has beaten back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

Ossoff had maintained a steady lead in public polling and fundraising despite some significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

Ossoff gained name recognition during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat and has made fighting inequality and corruption a core part of his message.