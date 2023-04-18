Mableton precinct staying open until 7:10 p.m. | Here's why

The Mableton 02 precinct, located at Mableton Elementary School, will be open until 7:10 p.m. The judge's order said that a late start prompted the late opening.

ATLANTA — A Cobb County judge has ordered a Mableton precinct to stay open late so voters cast their ballot in the April 2023 Special Runoff Election, officials said.

The Mableton 02 precinct, located at Mableton Elementary School, will be open until 7:10 p.m, according to the order.

The judge's order said that a delayed start prompted the late opening. Officials said that poll workers were late getting the machine set up to accept voters.

The order stated that the additional 10 minutes will give voters a chance to cast a vote if they were not able to early this morning.

However, poll managers said that no one was in line at 7 a.m.

According to the Cobb County authorities, turnout was described as "light" at the 15 precincts in the new city.

Race for mayor

Voters in Mableton will cast their ballots for Aaron Carman or Michael Owens for mayor.

Both Carman and Owens are fathers, working in the IT world, who have lived in the area for years. A striking difference is that Owens voted "for" cityhood, and Carman, "against" it.

There are also city council runoff races for Districts 2-5. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on the links below.

