Georgia's Primary Election Guide for June 9, 2020

ATLANTA — We can all admit that the 2020 election cycle has been anything but normal.

However, one major element that is a hallmark of the election process is the primary election, by which we select candidates for our general election this fall.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia's primary election has been shifted to Tuesday, June 9.

Many voters in the state have already voted, either through early voting, or voting by absentee ballot. For those who have yet to vote, the traditional process, albeit with some adjustments for what has become our "new normal" will move forward on Tuesday.

Advance voting for the June 9 primary concluded last Friday, June 5.

Where do I go to cast my vote?

Those who are voting on Tuesday, June 9, will be voting at their traditional precincts. To check your voter registration status and find the location of your voting precinct, please visit the Secretary of State's My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

The simple answer is no.

Georgia does not provide for same-day voting at the present time. If you have not previously registered, you will not be able to vote in the June 9 primary election.

You may, however, be able to vote in the November 3 general election, provided you register before the October 5 deadline.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

Photo identification is required by law, before casting a ballot in person in Georgia.The state’s photo ID law allows registered voters to show:

a state driver’s license -- even if it’s expired

any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

a valid U.S. passport

a photo employee ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, state government or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

a valid U.S. military photo ID

a valid tribal photo ID.

If you do not have one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification noted above, the state of Georgia offers a free ID card that can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services.

To obtain a free voter identification card, the voter must provide a photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document which includes full legal name and date of birth; documentation which shows the voters date of birth; evidence that the applicant is a registered voter; and documentation showing the applicant's name and residential address.

When can I vote?

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will, by law, be permitted to cast your ballot.

Important Dates For the 2020 Election Cycle

The Georgia Secretary of State's office has released dates for events related to this year's elections. Here are a list of critical dates associated with Georgia's 2020 election cycle:

June 9, 2020 - General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices

- General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices July 20, 2020 - Early voting for Primary Runoff Election begins

August 11, 2020 - Runoff date for June 9 Primary Election

Oct. 5, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline for November General Election

Oct. 12, 2020 - Early voting begins for November 3 General Election

Nov. 3, 2020 - 2020 General Election

2020 General Primary Sample Ballots

(Cobb County ballots shown as samples)

Democratic Party Ballot

(app and mobile users, please click here to view document)

Republican Party Ballot

(app and mobile users, please click here to view document)

