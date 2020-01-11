Kamala Harris in Gwinnett County today | What you need to know

The running mate for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Georgia on Sunday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is a battleground state. And the candidates are not letting go of the chance to capture as many voters in the state prior to Tuesday's election.

The running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be at a "Get out the Vote" event in Gwinnett County at 1 p.m., according to her team.

It comes on the same day as another final rally for President Trump in Rome, Georgia.

With more than 91 million votes already cast in the 2020 election, Trump and Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they're focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in person on Tuesday.

This is Harris’ second trip to Georgia. She was last here on Friday, Oct. 23 for a rally at Morehouse College.

Former President Barack Obama will be in the Peach State on Monday to make a last minute push for the Biden/Harris ticket.