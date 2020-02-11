Transcript: 11Alive's Shiba Russell speaks with Senator Kamala Harris

Here's what Senator Harris had to say about the campaign trail and how they've approached gaining voters across the U.S. and Georgia.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As election day comes ever closer, several candidates are coming to Georgia to make a last plea to Georgians to get out and vote. On Sunday, one of those candidates was Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for vice president alongside Joe Biden. Harris took a moment to answer a few questions for 11Alive's Shiba Russell. This is what she had to say.

11Alive's Shiba Russell: In order to flip Georgia blue, do you believe the Biden-Harris campaign needs to win outside of Atlanta and the suburbs and why do you believe people in rural Georgia will vote for the Democratic ticket?

Senator Kamala Harris: Let me tell you that Joe and I are earning the vote of every American we want to earn the vote of every American wherever they live, whoever they voted for in the last election because we know when we are looking at what's at stake. And... and what is at stake for the families in the state of Georgia?

Everything is at stake. Georgia has been devastated by the COVID virus and Donald Trump has had no plan for getting control of it, much less being honest with the American people. Georgia's small businesses have been devastated.

We're looking at rates of one-in-four small businesses in the state of Georgia that have had to shut down. The economic impact includes that in the state of Georgia, one in eight families is describing their household as being hungry. This is what's going on in this state. Joe and I are saying, look, we have a plan we are prepared to implement right away which will be about a national plan for free testing and free vaccines.

Also, federal money going to support small businesses so they can reopen and rehire, helping with schools so that we can build back up the infrastructure of our schools and get our kids back in there safely to learn including our teachers.

So, this and this is what everybody in the state of Georgia cares about regardless of where they live and frankly whatever party they're registered to vote with.

Russell: What can you say to undecided Black voters, Senator Harris, who feel like their vote is being taken for granted - those people who may not vote at all? We've been hearing those stories because they're still having a hard time trusting joe for authoring that controversial '94 crime bill and you because of your many years as a prosecutor enforcing laws that they say destroyed countless black families.

Harris: Well, let's first deal with the fact that you have on the one hand Joe Biden who is going to implement a strategy and plans that are about decriminalizing marijuana, about expunging the records of people who have been convicted of marijuana, about shutting down private prisons, getting rid of cash bail, which is an economic justice issue as much as it is a criminal justice issue.

People can't afford to get out and they're sitting in jail just because they don't have enough money. Joe Biden is saying we're going to deal with police reform, we're going to end chokeholds and carotid holds. George Floyd would be alive today if that were the case.

That is what you have in Joe Biden. Joe Biden is saying that we understand part of the disparities that exist. Racial disparities in America have to do with access to capital. So Joe's saying we are not going to raise taxes on anybody that makes less than $400,000 a year and we're going to put $150 billion into minority-owned businesses and start-up businesses for low-interest loans so that they can start up a business or grow a business.

These are the plans that Joe Biden and I have focused on - what we know has been a systemic system that has caused racial disparities across the board. And joe has the... the temerity, Joe has the courage, Joe is a student of American history enough to speak the phrase Black lives matter. Donald Trump will never say that.

Russell: Senator Harris, many Democratic strategists are concerned now and have been concerned, frankly, about Black men and how they'll vote. And, now, we're seeing more and more male black celebrities coming out in support of President Trump. Recent data shows about 10 percent of Black men are leaning toward Trump. What is your message to the Black men of Georgia and America. How can you get them to win - how do you win their trust?

Harris: Well, first of all, we are very proud to have the support of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams - I was just doing an event with Common two days ago, so there is an incredibly broad range of support for Joe Biden and me. Snoop has been doing a bunch of PSAs reminding people to vote, so I - here's the issue.

The issue has to really be understanding that every vote needs to be earned. I am never going to say to anybody they're supposed to vote for us. We have to earn that vote and that comes with having a plan - having a plan that relates to... to police reform criminal justice reform, access to capital, health care, and coverage, mental health care. And when people are informed of what we are committed to doing, I think the choice is incredibly clear in terms of the options that are available - and will be available under a Biden-Harris administration - for Black men in America.

Understanding the long-standing disparities and also appreciating the distrust, which is a learned distrust of a system because that system has been flawed and it has often been enforced in a way that is biased.

Russell: All right, my last question for you, Senator: as you stand here in your chucks you know you are not standing in other people's shoes right now, you are paving a new way. Has it sunk in yet - the enormity of your barrier-breaking candidacy? The first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party's presidential ticket? There are Black women alive today who were not allowed to vote for the first time until 54 years ago. On Halloween, you had little girls dressed like you. Has that sunk in yet? Everything that has happened.

Harris: So my mother, who is one of the many strong women who helped raise me, taught me and said to me many times calmly, 'You may be the first to do many things. Make sure you're not the last.'

And that is how I have always thought of any barrier that I have broken which it comes with a great responsibility knowing, first of all, that I stand on the broad shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm, right, Constance Baker Motley. I think I could go on and on and on about those incredible women and men who created a path for me to, then, walk through these doors.

And my responsibility, then, which I carry with a heavy sense is to then create that path for others to follow.

Russell: Senator Harris, we thank you for your time.