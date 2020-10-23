Atlanta mayor says she is a guest of Biden's at presidential debate

Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted a photo of her badge.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — America will be watching closely as President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off for the final debate before the general election.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appears to have the chance to see the debate up close and personal.

She tweeted photo of her identification badge Thursday evening a couple of hours before the two candidates took the stage. The debate is being held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It was an honor to join @joebiden as his guest at the first debate, and now as his guest at the last debate. 12 days....," the mayor tweeted.

It was an honor to join @joebiden as his guest at the first debate, and now as his guest at the last debate. 12 days.... pic.twitter.com/UZwEKCPBtO — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) October 22, 2020

Bottoms has been a supporter of Biden early on in his campaign, and quickly announced her endorsement. She was also in the national spotlight for months as people speculated that she was on Biden's short list of potential running mates.