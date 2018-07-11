ATLANTA -- And then there was one: DeKalb County is still counting votes the morning after Election Day.

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are still battling to be the next governor in Georgia.

At 9 a.m., The Secretary of State's Office showed 158 out of 159 counties reporting. DeKalb was listed as the last county showing up on the map with partially reported numbers.

Even with one county left, there are still many precincts left to count. The Secretary of State's website shows 2,441 out of 2,634 precincts statewide have completely reported votes statewide - the difference is the number of precincts in DeKalb.

Inside the Georgia governor race: Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp

RESULTS | Midterms 2018

11Alive has reached out to DeKalb County to see if they have an update about its 193 precincts.

When you look at the state's total numbers of votes, Kemp is slighting leading over Abrams.

For a victory in an election in Georgia, a candidate must receive at least 50 percent of all votes cast in the election, plus one vote once the election is certified.

If Abrams wins, she would become the first African American female governor in the history of the United States.

What happens next in the Georgia governor's race?

© 2018 WXIA