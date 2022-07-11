GOP allies Kemp, Walker campaign separately on eve of election

The Governor and US Senate candidate held separate events one mile apart Monday evening.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp held his final campaign event of the long 2022 election season in Kennesaw Monday.

Kemp’s event was in a hangar at McCollum field. On the other side of the runway, about a mile across, a separate campaign event took place for Republican Herschel Walker.

When Kemp entered the facility at DeKalb Peachtree Airport earlier Monday, a half dozen other Republicans on the ballot were with him.

“We’re excited to be with the whole statewide ticket on this fly around today,” Kemp told reporters, before departing for stops at Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Augusta.

But, missing from the event was the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Herschel Walker, the football star recruited by former president Donald Trump, campaigned separately from Kemp during the entire campaign season. Walker is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who had events in Columbus and Macon Monday.

Even when Kemp flew around the state Monday with Republican candidates in tow, Walker was not among them. With well-documented personal issues dogging his campaign, Walker has struggled in pre-election polls, underperforming Kemp in his battle with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“Herschel was invited to our event, but he had an event - a prior scheduled event. I don’t think people should read anything into that. You know, we’re dividing and conquering,” Kemp told reporters.

Kemp said he’s not putting much stock in polls showing him leading the governor’s race. “I’m confident we can win outright and the whole ticket can, if people get out and vote,” Kemp said.

Although a record number of Georgians have early voted, most votes are expected to be cast Tuesday. The Republican governor said turnout on election day will decide whether he serves a second term.

Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are in the marquee race for governor when the votes get counted Tuesday.

Abrams held a virtual get-out-the-vote event Monday evening. Earlier in the day, her campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo told reporters that early voting data shows a strong performance by the Democrat.

