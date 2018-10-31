Yes or no? Medical or recreational? We break down how some of Georgia's top candidates feel about marijuana laws.
Governor Candidates
Brian Kemp (R) - Kemp supports Georgia's current laws about medical marijuana but has not said he supports growing it for medical use in Georgia. On his campaign website, Kemp says he is not "in the camp of being pro-recreational marijuana."
Stacey Abrams (D) - Abrams supports Georgia's medical marijuana legislation and wants to legalize growth of marijuana in Georgia for medical use. Abrams also supports decriminalizing some marijuana violations, similar to what the city of Atlanta has done. She says she is open to legalizing recreational marijuana if there's a strong substance abuse network in place.
RELATED | Fulton County decriminalizes marijuana
Lt. Governor Candidates
Geoff Duncan (R) - Duncan agrees with Georgia’s medical marijuana use laws but is opposed to legal recreational use. He says he is not, at this time, supporting cultivation of marijuana in Georgia.
Sarah Riggs Amico (D) - Riggs agrees with Georgia’s recent laws legalizing medical marijuana use for some types of illnesses. Riggs Amico supports growing marijuana in Georgia as long as it’s for medical purposes. She also supports decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, similar to what Atlanta has done.
MORE | How to get tickets to see Obama in Atlanta and Trump in Macon
Oprah Winfrey will also be in metro Atlanta this Thursday, Nov. 1 to host two town halls with Abrams.
MORE | Oprah joining Stacey Abrams in two town hall events in metro Atlanta: How to get free tickets
AND: What are the Georgia amendments on the 2018 ballot?
Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:
Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections
Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections
Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp