LIST | Early voting locations around Atlanta for Georgia Senate runoffs

Here's where you can do your early voting.

ATLANTA — Georgia make a seismic decision in how the U.S. is governed for the next four years, when it votes in two Senate runoff races next month.

Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are looking to hold their seats against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

With the current balance of the Senate tilting toward Republicans at 50-48, victories by the two Democrats would create an even split - and, under a Biden presidency, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would have the tiebreaking vote.

How these races play out will likely determine the range of policies a Biden administration could pursue - and if you're a Georgia voter, you will get to have your say in what you'd like to see that be.

Early voting in the Senate runoffs begins on Monday, Dec. 14. Below, you can find the polling locations for counties around Atlanta, according to current listings on the Georgia Secretary of State's website:

Fulton County

When: Timing and available dates are uniform across the county, except at State Farm Arena (which is open Dec. 14-19, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (which is open Dec. 22-23 and 26-27, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 28-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

All other locations are open Dec. 14-19, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 20 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 26 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 27 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where:

Atlanta : Buckhead Library (269 Buckhead Ave. NE); C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW); Chastain Park Gymnasium (140 West Wieuca Rd.); Evelyn G. Lowery Library (3665 Cascade Rd.); Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Pkwy.); Northside Branch Library (3295 Northside Pkwy.); Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing (2489 Perry Blvd.); Ponce De Leon Library (980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE); Southwest Arts Center (915 New Hope Rd. SW); Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd.); Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Rd.); High Museum of Art (1280 Peachstree St. NE)

: Buckhead Library (269 Buckhead Ave. NE); C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW); Chastain Park Gymnasium (140 West Wieuca Rd.); Evelyn G. Lowery Library (3665 Cascade Rd.); Metropolitan Library (1332 Metropolitan Pkwy.); Northside Branch Library (3295 Northside Pkwy.); Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing (2489 Perry Blvd.); Ponce De Leon Library (980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE); Southwest Arts Center (915 New Hope Rd. SW); Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd.); Adams Park Library (2231 Campbellton Rd.); High Museum of Art (1280 Peachstree St. NE) Alpharetta : Alpharetta Branch Library (10 Park Plz.); Johns Creek Evironmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Ocee Library (5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd.

: Alpharetta Branch Library (10 Park Plz.); Johns Creek Evironmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Ocee Library (5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd. Sandy Springs : Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose facility (6500 Vernon Woods Dr. NE); North Fulton Annex (7741 Roswell Rd. NE); Sandy Springs Branch Library (395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE)

: Dorothy Benson Senior Multipurpose facility (6500 Vernon Woods Dr. NE); North Fulton Annex (7741 Roswell Rd. NE); Sandy Springs Branch Library (395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE) East Point : East Point Library (2757 Main St.)

: East Point Library (2757 Main St.) Roswell : East Roswell Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Roswell Branch Library (115 Norcross St.)

: East Roswell Library (2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.); Roswell Branch Library (115 Norcross St.) Union City : Etris Community Recreation Center (5285 Lakeside Dr.); Gladys S. Dennard Library (4055 Flat Shoals Rd.)

: Etris Community Recreation Center (5285 Lakeside Dr.); Gladys S. Dennard Library (4055 Flat Shoals Rd.) College Park : Gateway Center Arena (2330 Convention Center Concourse); South Fulton Annex (5600 Stonewall Tell Rd.)

: Gateway Center Arena (2330 Convention Center Concourse); South Fulton Annex (5600 Stonewall Tell Rd.) Milton : Milton Library (855 Mayfield Rd.)

: Milton Library (855 Mayfield Rd.) Fairburn : New Beginnings Senior Center (66 Brooks Dr.)

: New Beginnings Senior Center (66 Brooks Dr.) Johns Creek : North/East Spruill Oaks Library (9500 Spruill Rd.); Park Place at Newtown School (3125 Old Alabama Rd.)

: North/East Spruill Oaks Library (9500 Spruill Rd.); Park Place at Newtown School (3125 Old Alabama Rd.) Palmetto: Palmetto Library (9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy.)

Gwinnett County

When: All locations except the Board of Registrations & Elections office is open Dec. 14-23, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Dec. 26-31 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The BRE office is open Dec. 14-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 26-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Buford : Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 N. Bogan Rd.)

: Bogan Park Community Recreation Center (2723 N. Bogan Rd.) Dacula : Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Rd.)

: Dacula Park Activity Building (2735 Old Auburn Rd.) Suwanee : George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Hwy.)

: George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center (55 Buford Hwy.) Lawrenceville : Gwinnett County BRE Office (455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 200); Gwinnett County Fairgrounds (2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy.)

: Gwinnett County BRE Office (455 Grayson Hwy. Ste. 200); Gwinnett County Fairgrounds (2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy.) Snellville : Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Rd.)

: Lenora Park Gym (4515 Lenora Church Rd.) Norcross : Lucky Shoals Park Gym (4651 Britt Rd.)

: Lucky Shoals Park Gym (4651 Britt Rd.) Stone Mountain: Mountain Park Activity Building (1063 Rockbridge Rd.)

Mountain: Mountain Park Activity Building (1063 Rockbridge Rd.) Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building (2750 Pleasant Hill Rd.)

DeKalb County

When: All locations are open Dec. 14-18, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 20 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 24 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Dec. 27 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 31 7 a.m.-5 pm.

Where:

Atlanta : Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE)

: Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE) Chamblee : Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.)

: Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.) Stone Mountain : Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.)

: Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.) Ellenwood : County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.)

: County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.) Dunwoody : Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.)

: Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.) Decatur : Flat Shoals Library (4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy.); Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Dr.); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.)

: Flat Shoals Library (4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy.); Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Dr.); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.) Tucker : Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.)

: Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.) Stonecrest: Former Sam's Club (2994 Turner Hill Rd.)

Cobb County

When: All locations are Dec. 14-18, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 19 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 31 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where:

Marietta : Main Office (736 Whitlock Ave. NW); East Cobb Government Service Center (4400 Lower Roswell Rd.)

: Main Office (736 Whitlock Ave. NW); East Cobb Government Service Center (4400 Lower Roswell Rd.) Austell : Riverside Epicenter (135 Riverside Pkwy.)

: Riverside Epicenter (135 Riverside Pkwy.) Powder Springs : Ward Recreation Center (4845 Dallas Hwy.)

: Ward Recreation Center (4845 Dallas Hwy.) Kennesaw: North Cobb Regional Library (3535 Old Hwy. 41 NW)

Clayton County

When: All locations are Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where:

Rex : Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Rd.)

: Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center (3499 Rex Rd.) Jonesboro : Elections and Registration Office (121 S. McDonough St.); J. Charley Griswell Senior Center (2300 Hwy. 138 SE); Lee Headquarters Library (865 Battle Creek Rd.)

: Elections and Registration Office (121 S. McDonough St.); J. Charley Griswell Senior Center (2300 Hwy. 138 SE); Lee Headquarters Library (865 Battle Creek Rd.) Morrow : Morrow Municipal Complex (1500 Morrow Rd.)

: Morrow Municipal Complex (1500 Morrow Rd.) Hampton : South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Rd.)

: South Clayton Recreation Center (1837 McDonough Rd.) Riverdale: Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center (1475 E. Fayetteville Rd.)

Henry County

When: All locations are Dec. 14-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 20 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where:

McDonough : County Elections Office (40 Atlanta St.)

: County Elections Office (40 Atlanta St.) Stockbridge : Fairview Recreation Center (35 Austin Rd.); JP Moseley Park (1041 Millers Mill Rd.); Merle Manders Conference Center (111 Davis Rd.)

: Fairview Recreation Center (35 Austin Rd.); JP Moseley Park (1041 Millers Mill Rd.); Merle Manders Conference Center (111 Davis Rd.) Hampton : Fortson Library (61 McDonough St.)

: Fortson Library (61 McDonough St.) Locust Grove: Locust Grove Library (115 MLK Jr. Blvd.)





Fayette County

When: All locations are Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Fayetteville : Fayette County Elections Office (140 Stonewall Ave. West Ste. 209)

: Fayette County Elections Office (140 Stonewall Ave. West Ste. 209) Peachtree City : Peachtree City Library (201 Willowbend Rd.)

: Peachtree City Library (201 Willowbend Rd.) Tyrone: Tyrone Town Hall (881 Senoia Rd.)

Douglas County

When: All locations except Douglas County Courthouse, which has extended hours, are open Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 31 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Douglas County Courthouse will be open those hours, plus Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where:

Douglasville: Old Courthouse (6754 Church St.); Boundary Waters Aquatic Center (5000 Georgia Hwy. 92); Dog River Library (6100 Georgia Hwy. 5); Deer Lick Park Rec Center (2015 Mack Rd.); Douglas County Courthouse (8700 Hospital Dr.)

Rockdale County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 28-29 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 30-31 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where:

Conyers: Board of Elections Annex (1400 Parker Rd. Lobby C)

Forsyth County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Cumming: Elections and Voter Registration Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.); Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Rd.); Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Rd.); Parks & Rec Natural Resources Operations Center (1605 Canton Hwy.); Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Rd.)





Newton County

When: Hours are, except for at St. Augustine Catholic and Zion Baptist Churches, Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 24 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 31 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

St. Augustine Catholic and Zion Baptist Churches maintain those same hours, except they are not open for the Dec. 14-18 period.

Where:

Covington: Newton County Admin Building (1113 Usher St.); Newton County Library (7116 Floyd St.); St. Augustine Catholic Church (11524 Hwy. 278 E); Zion Baptist Church (7037 Hwy. 212 N)

Cherokee County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 29-31 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Canton : Cherokee County Board of Elections (2782 Marietta Hwy. Ste. 100); Elections Warehouse (400 E. Main St.)

: Cherokee County Board of Elections (2782 Marietta Hwy. Ste. 100); Elections Warehouse (400 E. Main St.) Woodstock: South Cherokee Annex Rec Center (7545 Main St.)

Hall County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where:

Gainesville : City of Gainesville Downtown Building (100 Brenau Ave.); East Hall Community Building (3911 P Davison Rd.); North Hall Community Center (4175 Nopone Rd.)

: City of Gainesville Downtown Building (100 Brenau Ave.); East Hall Community Building (3911 P Davison Rd.); North Hall Community Center (4175 Nopone Rd.) Flowery Branch: Spout Springs Library (6488 Spout Springs Rd.)

Bartow County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where:

Cartersville: Cartersville Civic Center (435 W. Main St.); Registration Office (1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.)

Floyd County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19-20 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (NOTE: Only exception is that Garden Lakes Baptist Church location does not open til 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.)

Where:

Rome: Garden Lakes Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (2200 Redmond Cir. NW); Main Office (12 E. Fourth Ave.)

Paulding County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Dallas: Watson Government Complex (240 Constitution Blvd.)

Carroll County

When: Villa Rica site is open only Dec. 14-18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Carrollton site is open those hours plus Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 31 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where:

Carrollton : County Administration Building (423 College St.)

: County Administration Building (423 College St.) Villa Rica: Powell Park Art Center (524 Leslie Dr.)

Coweta County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where:

Newnan: East Side Advance Voting Site at Central Complex (65 Literary Ln.); Voter Registration Office (22 E. Broad St.)

Spalding County

When: Spalding Athletic Hall of Fame will be open Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Spalding County Senior Center will be open Dec. 14-17 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 22-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Griffin: Spalding Athletic Hall of Fame (841 Memorial Dr.); Spalding County Senior Center (885 Memorial Dr.)

Heard County

When: Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Franklin: Heard County Courthouse (215 E. Court Sq.)

Troup County

When: All locations Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5p.m.

Where:

LaGrange : Government Center (100 Ridley Ave.)

: Government Center (100 Ridley Ave.) Hogansville: Hogansville Annex (600 E. Main St.)

Polk County

When: Cedartown location is open Dec. 14-18 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Rockmart location is only open those hours Dec. 28-31.

Where:

Cedartown : Cedartown Elections Office (144 West Ave.)

: Cedartown Elections Office (144 West Ave.) Rockmart: Rockmart Community Center (604 Goodyear Ave.)

Haralson County

When: Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Buchanan: Haralson County Courthouse (4485 Georgia Hwy. 120)

Meriwether County

When: Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Greenville: Election HQ (137 S. Court Sq.)

Pike County

When: Dec. 14-18 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where:

Zebulon: Registrar Office (81 Jackson St.)

Lamar County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-22 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 23 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 31 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where:

Barnesville: Lamar County Board of Elections and Regisration Office (408 Thomaston St.)

Butts County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Jackson: Election Office Admin Building (625 W. Third St.)

Walton County

When: Hours are, except for the Loganville site, which closes a half hour earlier for some periods, Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 19 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 21-22 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 23 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Loganville site closes at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-18, Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 28-31.

Where:

Monroe : Nowell Recreation Center (201 W. Spring St.)

: Nowell Recreation Center (201 W. Spring St.) Loganville: Meridian Park (101 Generation Blvd.)

Barrow County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Winder: Barrow County Elections Office (233 E. Broad St.)

Dawson County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Dawsonville: Dawson County Elections & Registration Office (96 Academy Ave.)

Pickens County

When: Dec. 14-18 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-22 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-30 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where:

Jasper: Pickens County Rec Center (1329 Camp Rd.)

Gordon County

When: Dec. 14-18 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 28-31 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: