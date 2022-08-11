2022 Georgia Midterms: Live county-by-county election results

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, and live county-by-county election results will be displayed below, once numbers have begun being counted.

ATLANTA — Georgia voters are deciding once again who will represent them in a number of local, state and federal elections. Click here for live election updates.

The 2022 Georgia midterms feature a re-match of a 2018 gubernatorial battle between current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in the last governor's race. Third-party candidate Shane Hazel, a libertarian, is also running in the race.

Voters will also decide whether to re-elect one of Georgia's first Democratic U.S. senators in decades: Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is facing off in the Georgia US Senate race against embattled Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Hershel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.

Georgia voters will also choose a new Lieutenant Governor , as Geoff Duncan, who currently holds the position, is not seeking a second term. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, is hoping to hold on to his position as he faces Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz in the election.

There are also Congressional seats up for grabs. Lucy McBath, who currently represents Georgia's 6th district, is running in the 7th District this time around due to redistricting. The Democrat will face off against Republican Mark Gonsalves. The 6th District has an open seat as GOP nominee Rich McCormick faces off against Bob Christian. Congresswoman Nikema Williams - who holds the 5th District seat previously held by the late John Lewis is running against Christian Zimm.

Other races on the ballot include state House and state Senate seats, state school superintendent, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner, attorney general, and more.

