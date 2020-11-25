Live updates | Georgia recount continues before Thanksgiving break

Scroll for the latest updates.

ATLANTA — Georgia began counting its votes for the third time on Tuesday. The official recount came nearly three weeks after Election Day.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% or less are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount is being done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

There's also the likelihood of further legal action being taken in Georgia, despite the unsuccessful attempt last week by one prominent suit to stop the state from certifying its results.

Between the recount and a Dec. 8 deadline under federal law for legal challenges to be resolved, the long, winding 2020 election process in Georgia still has a ways to go until it reaches a concrete finale.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.