Live updates | Biden's lead over Trump widens in Georgia

ATLANTA — Into a fifth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State with a minuscule gap between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia, and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.

Friday night, The Associated Press called a runoff for incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff.

The runoff between incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock was called earlier in the week. That race is a special election to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Isakson's retirement.

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

The latest leads across the nation -- https://t.co/lpWhXJ3MRB — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 7, 2020

7:30 a.m. | How many votes are left to count in Georgia? Here's what we know. As of 3 p.m. on Friday. The Georgia Secretary of State says counties report ~14,200 provisional ballots and a max of 8,400 military ballots. A few counties (like Gwinnett) had small numbers that need extra processing. Since 3 p.m. Friday, we've received about 16,715 more ballots in Georgia. A hundred few absentees, but many were provisional and military. So now, we look for counties to signal they are done. Right now 34/159 counties or 21% have certified their results. They are done counting. The more orange we see on this map, the closer we are to getting final numbers.

Again today, 11Alive News will reach out to those green counties to find out what's left. Some counties tell us they won't certify until Monday. Others will work through the weekend to wrap this up sooner.

So what's left to count in Georgia? We can only estimate. Given the last updates from the Georgia Secretary of State, our county checks, and what's come in overnight, our analysis suggests a range between somewhere between 7,000 and 15,000 ballots. But that is only an educated estimate.

We should note, nearly all of what's left are military, provisional, and cured ballots. Not all of those will be accepted.