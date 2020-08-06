Officials prep for long lines at the polls and slow results

They said they won't begin to release results until “the last precinct has closed.”

ATLANTA — Elections officials in Georgia are preparing for long lines and slow results in Tuesday’s primaries.

Poll closures and coronavirus restrictions have slowed the pace of voting and counties are grappling with having to process a huge increase in paper ballots received by mail.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that voters should expect lines at the centralized polling places. He also says that his office won't begin to release results until “the last precinct has closed.”

During the last day of early voting Friday, some polls in Atlanta’s Fulton County had to stay open past midnight to accommodate voters who faced hours-long lines.