Cobb County voters decide on Mableton cityhood | Results

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County voters turned out on Tuesday making a decision that will shape the future of the county.

Mableton is going to become a city next year, voters decided.

It wasn't necessarily a landslide. As of Wednesday morning, more than 12,525 voters were in favor of the decision, while just over 10,800 opposed it.

The cityhood will also include parts of unincorporated Smyrna and Austell.

Mableton was the only area of Cobb County that saw a successful push for cityhood in the primary. Measures in East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings failed to get enough votes.

