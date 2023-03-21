Metro Atlanta county & municipal elections on March 21 | Results

11Alive is tracking the election results for the race for the Clayton County sheriff, Mableton and Jonesboro mayors. Refresh often for updates.

11Alive has already compiled extensive profiles on all the candidates in the Clayton County sheriff's race. This race looms large as ex-sheriff Victor Hill was one of the most influential and towering local politicians in metro Atlanta before a federal inmate abuse conviction led to his retirement and an 18-month prison sentence.

Here are the results on those races and more:

Clayton County sheriff

Clayton County School District bonds

Mableton Mayor

Mableton Council District 1

Mableton Council District 2

Mableton Council District 3

Mableton Council District 4

Mableton Council District 5

Mableton Council District 6

Jonesboro Mayor

Jonesboro Council At Large

Fayette County SPLOST

State House District 75

