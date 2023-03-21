Metro Atlanta county & municipal elections on March 21 | Results

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several communities around metro Atlanta went to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, for important local elections. Those contests range from the headlining Clayton County sheriff's race to Mableton's first-ever municipal elections after voting to incorporate as a city, to a Clayton County Georgia House seat, to the Jonesboro mayor's race.
11Alive has already compiled extensive profiles on all the candidates in the Clayton County sheriff's race. This race looms large as ex-sheriff Victor Hill was one of the most influential and towering local politicians in metro Atlanta before a federal inmate abuse conviction led to his retirement and an 18-month prison sentence.
Here are the results on those races and more:
Clayton County sheriff
Clayton County School District bonds
Mableton Mayor
Mableton Council District 1
Mableton Council District 2
Mableton Council District 3
Mableton Council District 4
Mableton Council District 5
Mableton Council District 6
Jonesboro Mayor
Jonesboro Council At Large
Fayette County SPLOST
State House District 75
