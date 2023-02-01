Clayton County, Mableton, other elections on March 21 | What you need to know

Voters in several communities around metro Atlanta will head to the polls next Tuesday.

Here are the details on those races and more as voters around metro Atlanta prepare to go to the polls and decide important races that impact their communities:

Those contests range from the headlining Clayton County sheriff's race , to Mableton's first-ever municipal elections after voting to incorporate it as a city, to a Clayton County Georgia House seat , to the Jonesboro mayor's race.

Several communities around metro Atlanta will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 21, for important local elections.

Click the profiles below to read more about each of the candidates jockeying to replace Hill in this key Clayton County position:

This race looms large as the headliner next Tuesday - ex-sheriff Victor Hill was one of the most influential and towering local politicians in metro Atlanta before a federal inmate abuse conviction led to his retirement and an 18-month prison sentence .

11Alive has already compiled extensive profiles on all the candidates in the Clayton County sheriff's race.

Mableton :

Mableton residents last year voted to create a new city (Mableton had previously been an unincorporated area) and now they have a chance to elect their own city government for the first time.

Here is a Mableton sample ballot.

The races they'll vote on include:

Mayor

Long is a public policy advocate and has reportedly raised the most money in the race, as of this week. According to her website, she has public policy experience and worked as chief of staff to the state's Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler. If she wins, Long's website said she wants to prioritize fashioning Mableton as a family-friendly city and healing the division in the community between those who were for incorporating the area as a city, and those who were against.

According to his website, Carman was against cityhood and is running "to represent all of those who voted against cityhood by ensuring that we build this city's foundation with transparency and minimal financial impact on the residents." The site notes he has 23+ years of career experience in sales, marketing, operations and leadership.

Owens' Instagram page notes he is a Marine Corp vet and cybersecurity expert who attended Harvard, Georgia Tech and North Carolina A&T for various degrees. He has the endorsement of former Gov. Roy Barnes - who was raised in Mableton, and his campaign is emphasizing issues such as building a functional and transparent city government, protecting home values & increasing affordable home availability, and ending food deserts and increase entertainment options in the area.

Murphy's website states he is a businessman and former executive at companies including Ford and Dunkin Donuts, who knows "the important of being budget-conscious." He also has a political background as chairman of the Austell Community Task Force and special assistant to the late, former Cobb County Commission Chair Mike Boyce. His campaign emphasizes small business opportunities, affordable housing, development and "environmentally sensible solid waste solutions."

The other Mableton races are:

City Council District 1

City Council District 2

City Council District 3

City Council District 4

City Council District 5

City Council District 6