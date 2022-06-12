Georgia Senate runoff live election results | County-by-county map

Here's the county by county breakdown in the voting for Georgia Senate.

ATLANTA — We're tracking the results of yet another Election Day, as Georgia voters make one final decision on who they will send to the U.S. Senate to represent the Peach State.

Dec. 6 is the runoff election between U.S. Senate candidates, pitting incumbent Dem. Sen. Raphael Walker against the Trump-backed Republican candidate, and former Georgia football star, Herschel Walker.

Both candidates advanced to the runoff after neither was able to gain enough votes in the general election to win the race outright. In Georgia, if no candidate reaches the 50% + 1 vote threshold, the race goes to a runoff. The winner of tonight's election will head to Washington, D.C. to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Though Democrats have already technically won enough seats for a majority, should Warnock win tonight's election, the party would have a 51 seat advantage and be able to conduct business without the tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. Democrats would also not need cooperation from both moderate Sens. Kyrsten Senima (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Should Walker win, Republicans would be able to thwart some of Democrats' plans.

Below, find a full county by county map outlining how each jurisdiction in Georgia is making its choice in the 2022 election for Senate:

Live Georgia Senate runoff election results county by county map

(Editor's note: This map is compiled and updated by The Associated Press)

It's important to remember that the results, as they update, do not reflect the final outcome. Because of how elections are administered and votes are counted, full results may not be available on Election Night and may not paint a clear picture until a day or more later.

