Georgia 14th District House race results | Precinct map

Incumbent Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ran against Democrat Marcus Flowers.

ROME, Ga. — Incumbent Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been called by NBC News to win her Georgia House 14th District reelection race against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers.

The race saw a flood of money pour in on both sides, as Greene drew support around the country from the base of former President Donald Trump while liberals sought to help Flowers upset a particularly disfavored candidate among Democrats.

But Greene proved her popularity in the district, handily winning the Republican primary early this year. And as a deeply red district that was among those redrawn to favor Republicans in redistricting this year, Flowers faced a very long uphill climb.

For a view of the full race results in the district, which runs all the way from the tip of northwest Georgia down to the western Atlanta suburbs, see the map below. It provides a county-by-county overview of how each jurisdiction within the district voted.

