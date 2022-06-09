MARTA hosting voter registration event next week at 7 stations

ATLANTA — MARTA will be hosting a voter registration event next week at seven rail station around Atlanta.
The event will align with National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
In a release, MARTA said it would be registering voters between 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Five Points, College Park, H.E. Holmes, Lindbergh Center, Doraville, Kensington and North Springs stations.
Local non-profit, non-partisan organizations will be doing the registrations, MARTA said.
"National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every September by thousands of volunteers, organizations, and businesses around the country. For 13 years, MARTA has joined community partners to expand civic engagement opportunities and encourage voter registration and election participation," the transit agency said in a release. "Those interested in registering to vote must bring a state identification card or state-issued driver’s license or be prepared to give the last four digits of your social security number."