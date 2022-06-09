MARTA hosting voter registration event next week at 7 stations

In a release, MARTA said it would be registering voters between 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Five Points, College Park, H.E. Holmes, Lindbergh Center, Doraville, Kensington and North Springs stations.

"National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every September by thousands of volunteers, organizations, and businesses around the country. For 13 years, MARTA has joined community partners to expand civic engagement opportunities and encourage voter registration and election participation," the transit agency said in a release. "Those interested in registering to vote must bring a state identification card or state-issued driver’s license or be prepared to give the last four digits of your social security number."