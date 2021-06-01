McDonald appears to be victor in Public Service Commission race

ATLANTA — Incumbent Republican Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. looks like he will retain his District 4 seat following Tuesday's runoff election.
With 99% of the precincts reporting statewide, McDonald leads Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman by 68,421 votes as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
McDonald was forced into the runoff after neither he nor Blackman were able to capture more than 50% of the votes in the November general election.
The five elected members of Georgia's Public Service Commission are responsible for regulating rates charged by Georgia's public utilities -- telephone, electricity and gas companies.
The PSC has its origins in the Railroad Commission of Georgia, which dates back to 1879. The state legislature changed the commission's name to the Public Service Commission in 1922 to reflect the increasing variety of services and utilities under the organization's jurisdiction.