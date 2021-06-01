McDonald appears to be victor in Public Service Commission race

Lauren 'Bubba' McDonald looks to be returning to the Georgia Public Service Commission.

ATLANTA — Incumbent Republican Georgia Public Service Commissioner Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Jr. looks like he will retain his District 4 seat following Tuesday's runoff election.

With 99% of the precincts reporting statewide, McDonald leads Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman by 68,421 votes as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

McDonald was forced into the runoff after neither he nor Blackman were able to capture more than 50% of the votes in the November general election.

The five elected members of Georgia's Public Service Commission are responsible for regulating rates charged by Georgia's public utilities -- telephone, electricity and gas companies.