Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens as early voting location today

The Falcons and Atlanta United stadium will serve as a polling location until Dec. 30.

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is officially opening today as an early voting site for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United is taking the baton from State Farm Arena, which was a highly popular early voting location during the general election and had been open again last week as early voting for the runoffs began.

With the NBA season starting tonight, however, State Farm Arena had to clear out for the election.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will now be open for voting today and tomorrow, before closing for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will reopen on Saturday and be open through Dec. 30.

Voting times today and tomorrow and then on Saturday and Sunday will be 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. From next Monday through Wednesday it will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

According to AMB Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Falcons and United which operates the stadium, voters will be asked to enter the stadium at Gate 2. The voting will be done on ballot-market devices set up behind sections 102 and 103.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Rob Pitts said the partnership between the Hawks and Falcons/United gives residents "a chance to visit another world-class facility right here in our community."