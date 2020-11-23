Mercedes-Benz Stadium to join State Farm Arena as early voting site for Senate runoffs

State Farm Arena was a widely-used polling location for the Nov. 3 general election, but won't be available for use through this full early-voting period.

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium will join State Farm Arena in serving as an early-voting site for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, officials announced on Monday.

In a release, representatives from Fulton County, the Atlanta Hawks, and the parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, AMB Sports, said that voters in the county would "once again have the opportunity to cast their ballot in world-class sports venues for the January 5 Runoff Election."

State Farm Arena served as a successful early-voting site for the Nov. 3 general election, drawing more than 40,000 voters.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will pitch in for the Jan. 5 runoffs, with State Farm Arena having to bow out in the middle of the early-voting period due to the start of the NBA season.

According to officials, State Farm Arena will serve as the early-voting site from Dec. 14-19, and then Mercedes-Benz Stadium will take over Dec. 22-30.

Dec. 21 will serve as a transition day, and no early voting will be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25.



"Both venues offer the capacity to accommodate social distancing, allowing voters to safely vote in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," a release said. "Early voting operations will be staffed by both organizations working with Fulton County Registration & Elections."