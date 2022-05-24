These metro Atlanta polling sites are staying open late on Georgia's primary election day

Here's a list of polling locations that are staying open late on primary election day.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls throughout the day to vote on Georgia's primary election day.

Voters will determine the nominees for a number of races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices.

Polls are traditionally set to close at 7 p.m. on election day, but some locations in the region will remain open past that time.

Here's a list of polling locations that are staying open late:

Fulton County

Two sites had delayed openings due to "technical issues," a county elections official said in a Tuesday morning press conference. As a result, Hopewell Middle School and Creel Park precincts will stay open 20 to 30 minutes after 7 p.m.

The county is awaiting a court order.

Cobb County

According to a Cobb County spokesperson, two precincts will stay open until about 15 minutes after they had a late start this morning.

The precincts involved are:

Marietta 5A, Zion Baptist Church will be open until 7:10 p.m.

Marietta 5B, Turner Chapel AME will be open until 7:13 p.m.

Gwinnett County

The county has not confirmed any locations will stay open later, but tweeted it is seeking court approval for the following extensions:

Prospect United Methodist Church (Precinct 027, located at 1549 Prospect Road in Lawrenceville) until 7:02 p.m.

Pharr Elementary (Precinct 094, located at 1500 North Road, Snellville) until 7:10 p.m.

Bethesda Elementary (Precinct 115, located at 525 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville) until 7:16 p.m.

North Gwinnett Church (Precinct 140, located at 4973 West Price Road, Suwanee) until 7:09 p.m.

DeKalb County