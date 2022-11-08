There are other runoff elections in metro Atlanta on Dec. 6 | Here's what they are

In addition to the Senate race, voters in South Fulton, East Point, Roswell and Peachtree City also have local council races that have gone to a runoff.

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is catching the overwhelming lion's share of attention into Georgia's Dec. 6 runoffs, voters in several metro Atlanta municipalities actually will have two votes to cast.

Three of those four cities are in Fulton County, and you can see a Fulton County sample ballot for the Dec. 6 runoffs here. Fayette County, where Peachtree City is located, has not yet posted its sample ballot.

Here are the races that will appear with the Senate contest on some ballots:

South Fulton

The runoff for Council District 7 is between Mario Clark and Linda Becquer Pritchett. The results on Election Night in that race went:

Linda Becquer Pritchett: 47.59%

Mario Clark: 21.65%

Drew de Man: 17.60%

Alvin T. Reynolds: 13.16%

East Point

The runoff for Council Ward B is between Josette Bailey and Barbara Neville. The results on Election Night in that race went:

Josette Bailey: 43.81%

Barbara Neville: 20.41%

Marie Terry: 18.57%

Nigel Rocourt: 11.18%

J. Antione Pressley: 6.04%

Roswell

The runoff for Council Post 1 is between Sarah Beeson and Allen Sells. The results on Election Night in that race went:

Sarah Beeson: 43.25%

Allen Sells: 26.14%

Jason Miller: 20.84%

Mulham Shbeib: 9.77%

Peachtree City

The runoff for Council Post 3 is between Phil Crane and Clint Holland. The results on Election Night in that race went: