These metro Atlanta voting locations will be open late | Election Day

Polling locations can only extend their time past 7 p.m. under a court order.

ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat, among other statewide races that can shape the future of the Peach State.

The polls opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, delays or hiccups could extend that period.

Below are the polling locations that will be open later.

DeKalb County

Voting times have been extended at one DeKalb County polling location.

People will have more time to vote at Solid Rock AME Zion Church. The DeKalb County Superior Court extended the period, allowing the polling location to remain open until 7:39 p.m.

Any voters who arrive at the church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, by 7:39 p.m. this Election Day will be able to cast a ballot, even if there's a line, officials said.

"An early morning operational delay resulted in a 39-minute delay for voters," DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith said. "Overall, we have experienced a relatively smooth Election Day thus far and look forward to quickly addressing any issues that might impact our voters casting ballots today."

Voters can check wait times at DeKalb County precincts using this map. Make sure to click the "wait times" tab in the bottom left corner.

Cobb County

Two Cobb County voting precincts will be extending their hours on Tuesday after delays opening, according to officials. Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order Tuesday allowing for the adjusted close time.

Oregon 03 precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m. The Marietta polling location, located at 1465 W Booth Rd Ext SW, will allow people to get in line until that time.

Ben Roberston Community Center will be open until 7:45 p.m. Known as the Kennesaw 3A precinct. Voters must be in line at the rec-center-turned-polling-location at 2753 Watts Dr. Kennesaw by the court-ordered closing time to cast their votes.

People can find their voting precinct in Cobb County under the Election Day section of the county website.

