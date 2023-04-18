Results | Michael Owens projected winner in city's first-ever mayoral election

Unofficial results show Michael Owens is the projected winner against Aaron Carman in the special election runoff.

MABLETON, Ga. — Residents in Mableton headed to the polls Tuesday to elect Mableton's first-ever mayor. Unofficial results show Michael Owens is the projected winner against Aaron Carman.

The two went head-to-head in a runoff race. The results are below.

Unlike his competitor, Owens voted for the cityhood.

“As someone who voted for the city, I believe in its viability," Owens previously told 11Alive. "Not only the viability of the city but also the understanding and need for Mableton to have a city."

Owens previously said his focus is on affordable housing, getting rid of food deserts, bringing in new dining options and having affordable healthcare options. He said transparency is also important to him and added he will be easy to access.

"I have made my cell phone number and my email address available throughout the duration of my campaign. I'll continue to do so and it'll be available from here as well," Owens previously said.