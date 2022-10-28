Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp

Former VP Mike Pence is expected to campaign with the Georgia governor on his bus tour in Cumming and Gainesville.

GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election.

Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.

This is the second time the Republicans will rally together. The former Vice President made a previous appearance at a May 24th Republican primary rally.

Pence will be at the Cumming Cigar Company and Carroll Daniel Construction Company in Gainesville on Nov. 1 starting at 2 p.m.

More details on Governor Kemp's campaign events are available here.

