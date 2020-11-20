Mike Pence visit to Georgia today | Everything you need to know

He will be helping Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue campaign.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Georgia today to attend rallies in support of incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as those Senate runoff races begin to take the state's political center stage.

The vice president's visit comes with results set to be finalized today following an extraordinary hand-count audit of all 5 million votes. It gives way for Loeffler's and Perdue's reelection bids against Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, to start to come into focus.

According to official guidance from the White House, the vice president will "highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration at a Defend the Majority Rally with Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler."

Vice President Pence is set to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base just after noon and embark on a two-stop bus tour for rallies in Canton and Gainesville.

Here are the details:

Arrival : The vice president is set to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta aboard Air Force Two at 12:10 p.m.

: The vice president is set to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta aboard Air Force Two at 12:10 p.m. Rally in Canton : The vice president will join Sens. Loeffler and Perdue at the Cherokee Conference Center in Canton at 12:30 p.m.

: The vice president will join Sens. Loeffler and Perdue at the Cherokee Conference Center in Canton at 12:30 p.m. Rally in Gainesville: Pence, Loeffler and Perdue will then appear later this afternoon at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville at 3:15 p.m.