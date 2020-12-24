More than 2 million people have voted in Georgia's Senate races so far

Updated numbers were provided by the state on Thursday.

ATLANTA — More than 2 million people have already voted in the Georgia Senate runoffs, according to data provided by the state on Thursday.

The breakdown includes more than 1.3 million in-person early votes cast and more than 720,000 absentee ballots submitted.

Overall, the full number provided by the state amounts to 2,062,902 votes so far.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, there have been more than 1.3 million absentee ballot requests - meaning a little more than half of absentee ballots requested so far have been sent back and accepted.

The more than 2 million votes registers a roughly 40% re-participation rate between the general election and runoffs, already outstripping the roughly 37.5% re-participation rate between the 2018 governor's race and December secretary of state runoff.

According to 11Alive's most recent poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock maintain slight leads over incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

But those leads are effectively within the margin of error, and the races are considered up for grabs.

Early in-person voting will continue through Dec. 30 in most counties, and is available on Dec. 31 in a handful of counties. You can check your county's early voting availability at the Georgia Secretary of State's website here.