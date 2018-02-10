ATLANTA – As November 6 approaching the race for governor is neck and neck between candidates Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll.

The poll, released on Tuesday, shows if the 2018 election for Georgia governor were held today, 43 percent would vote for Brian Kemp (R) and 43 percent would vote for Stacey Abrams (D). Fourteen percent are undecided.

The poll, conducted online from September 9 through September 4, was of among a national sample of 2,236 adults over 18, including 1,955 registered voters who live in Georgia.

The poll has an error estimate for registered voters plus or minus 3.0 percent.

If the 2018 election for governor were being held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?

Brian Kemp, the Republican – 43%

Stacey Abrams, the Democrat – 43%

Undecided – 14%

No answer --

Voters were asked their opinions on the current state of the Georgia government.

Which of the following do you think should be the top priority of the Georgia state government?

Education - 21%

Health care - 23%

Immigration - 7%

Infrastructure - 12%

Jobs and the economy - 32%

Other (please specify) - 5%

No answer - 1%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Nathan Deal is handling his job as governor of Georgia?

Strongly approve - 19%

Somewhat approve - 46%

Somewhat disapprove - 21%

Strongly disapprove - 12%

No answer - 3%

HOW THIS POLL QUESTION WAS CONDUCTED: The NBC News|SurveyMonkey Georgia State Poll was conducted online among a sample of 2,236 adults aged 18 and over, including 1,955 who say they are registered to vote and live in Georgia from September 9 through September 24, 2018. Respondents for this survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day.

