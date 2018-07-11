ATLANTA -- The day after the Midterm Elections, some races still didn't have a clear winner. One of those races is Georgia's 7th Congressional District between Republican Rob Woodall and Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Around 1 p.m., Woodall, the incumbent, had 139,402 votes to Bourdeaux's 138,215 votes. The numbers place Woodall with just 50.2 percent and Bourdeaux and 49.8 percent.

11Alive reached out to both candidates but they tell us they are still waiting to see the final numbers. Wednesday morning, Bourdeaux was down 2,482 votes, but as the afternoon went along, that number has decreased - narrowing the gap between the two candidates.

The 7th District, located northeast of Atlanta, contains parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties. Since Woodall took office in 2011, the makeup of the district has changed, with more minority residents living in the area. Last year, Gwinnett County became the first in the state required to have bilingual ballots because of the high percentage of Spanish-speaking residents.

The 7th district is one metro Atlanta district that has been considered safe for the GOP for a long time. The district has been under Republican control since 1995.

Who is Rob Woodall?

Woodall was elected to Congress in 2010. Before becoming a Congressman, he served as a staffer for then-Congressman John Linder.

Woodall also serves on the House Committee on Rules, the House Budget Committee, and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Woodall is a Georgia native.

Who is Carolyn Bourdeaux?

Bourdeaux grew up in Virginia and moved to Georgia with her husband. She started her career as an aide for Senator Ron Wyden.

She's been a professor at the Andrew Young School of Public Policy since 2003. For a few years during her time there, she took a leave of absence to be a director at Georgia's Senate and Budget and Evalutation Office.

