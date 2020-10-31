Former President Obama campaigning for Joe Biden in Atlanta on Monday

Obama will be visiting Atlanta to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, officials said.

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama will be visiting Atlanta and south Florida on Monday to campaign for Democratic presidential and vice-presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, according to a Biden campaign release.

Obama will also be campaigning for Democratic US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock while visiting Georgia ahead of Tuesday's general election.

President Obama has been campaigning heavily across the nation on behalf of his former vice president during the waning days of the campaign.

Georgia is one of several states considered major "swing states," which could turn the tide for either Biden or President Trump.

Trump will visit the state on Sunday for a planned campaign rally in Rome.

Both Ossoff and Warnock are in tightly contested senatorial races -- Ossoff is battling against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, while Warnock is in an all-comers multiple-candidate special election to fill the remainder of the term vacated by the retirement of former Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Isakson retired due to medical reasons last January. Kelly Loeffler was appointed to hold the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp until this week's special election. Fellow Republican Doug Collins is also battling for the seat, along with a large slate of other candidates.

According to many political analysts, the large slate of contenders all but guarantees that the race will end up going to a runoff, as any winner will have to receive 50% plus one vote in order to be declared the victor outright.