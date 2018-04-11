There are no days off for Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.

Abrams stopped at a Kroger grocery store on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta on Saturday, with Congressman John Lewis by her side.

“We are a much more diverse state than we were 20 years ago,” Abrams said. “The opportunities that we have are extraordinary, but we have to have leadership that will take advantage of those opportunities.”

Minutes away, Secretary of State Brian Kemp met with a packed room of supporters in Gwinnett County at a restaurant.

“The last polls that I’ve seen, we are ahead. So, I feel good about that, but it’s definitely tight,” Kemp said. “We got to get our folks out to vote. They have been. I think we’ll have a big day on Tuesday.”

Early voting has ended in Georgia on a high note. So far, over 2 million people have voted early – a 120 percent increase since the last midterm election in 2014.

President Donald Trump will join Kemp for a rally in Macon on Sunday, capping off a week of heavy hitters who have visited Georgia to throw their support behind both candidates.

Georgia Bulldogs football legend Herschel Walker expressed his support for Kemp on Friday, while former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey stumped for Abrams. Vice President Mike Pence stumped for Kemp on that same day.

Both candidates seem confident heading into Election Day on Tuesday.

“Somebody asked me the other day if I was worried or nervous and I’m really not,” Kemp said. “We’ve done everything we can do.”

Abrams said she’s going to continue encouraging people to get out to vote.

“We are going to reach out to every community,” Abrams said. “Every place that we can get, we are going to win this election."

