Mableton City Council member candidate disqualified over bounced check

Mableton District 3 candidate, Paul Chukelu, now has until Feb. 3 to prove he had the funds at the time he made his qualifying payment.

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County election officials announced Monday the removal of a Mableton City Council candidate from the municipal election ballot.

Authorities said a bounced qualifying fee payment required to enter the race disqualifies Mableton Council District 3 candidate Paul Chukelu.

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler is giving Chukelu until Feb. 3 to prove the payment was an error.

If he doesn't provide proof, Chukelu will be removed from the March 21 ballot, according to a statement from the Elections office.

According to the WellStar website, Chukelu is an physician with the health system in Griffin.

