Mableton City Council member candidate disqualified over bounced check

Mableton District 3 candidate, Paul Chukelu, now has until Feb. 3 to prove he had the funds at the time he made his qualifying payment.
MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County election officials announced Monday the removal of a Mableton City Council candidate from the municipal election ballot. 

Authorities said a bounced qualifying fee payment required to enter the race disqualifies Mableton Council District 3 candidate Paul Chukelu. 

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler is giving Chukelu until Feb. 3 to prove the payment was an error. 

If he doesn't provide proof, Chukelu will be removed from the March 21 ballot, according to a statement from the Elections office. 

According to the WellStar website, Chukelu is an physician with the health system in Griffin.  

The Cobb County Election's Office released the following statement Monday:

"Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has been removed from the ballot after his qualifying fee payment was returned for insufficient funds.

Paul Chukelu had qualified for Mableton Council District 3. Eveler says Mr. Chukelu has until February 3 to prove that the returned check was a bank error. If he does not, his name will not appear on the March 21 municipal election ballot."

