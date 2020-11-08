Fulton DA runoff results

It’s the biggest race in metro Atlanta, the runoff between Incumbent Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and his challenger Fani Willis.

ATLANTA — Incumbent Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is in a runoff with Fani Willis for the Democratic nomination. Willis and Howard worked together previously when she was one of his assistant district attorneys.

In the June 9 primary, Willis earned more votes than Howard – 73,145 to 60,197 votes. Neither earned more than 50 percent of the votes.

Howard has been the Fulton County District Attorney since 1997. He’s currently serving his sixth term.

The winner of the runoff will face the opponent from all parties in the November general election.

