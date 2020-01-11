Senator David Perdue, Jon Ossoff pushing voters to get to polls Tuesday in close race

Republican Senator Perdue spoke in-person to a crowd in Forsyth County Saturday afternoon while Democrat Jon Ossoff kept his event virtual.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — With just a few days left until the elections, Republican Senator David Perdue stopped in Forsyth County to urge his supporters to re-elect him and President Donald Trump. He was joined by former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.

Forsyth County is an area Trump won in 2016 with more than 70 percent of the votes, according to county data.

“He’s going to win Forsyth County. I’m going to win Forsyth County. The trick is: can we take that and run the score up?” Senator Perdue said to his supporters Saturday at The Kinsey Family Farm.

But his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, also made his rounds Saturday, but virtually.

“If you needed that extra boost, that extra motivation, and I know you didn’t or you wouldn’t be here but if you just needed that sense of inspiration, please know that this work is so important. This race is so winnable,” he told people on the call.

Both candidates brought up COVID-19 during their events, using it as a reason why this election is crucial for voters.

“We’ve got to defeat COVID. Would you rather have Joe Biden at the helm or Donald Trump at the help to beat COVID? I know who I’d rather have…Donald Trump,” said Senator Perdue.

“We’re living through one of the most significant crisis in the history of our country. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from this disease that our president and our senator denied, downplayed, told us was no worse than the flu,” Ossoff said during his call Saturday morning.

It’s no surprise both candidates are going hard until Tuesday. Recent polls in this race show a virtual tie.

UGA professor Joseph Watson believes the presidential race is having an impact on this senate race.

“I think the whole state is in play and I think that the fact that Democrats have a presidential candidate who is competitive in the state for the first time since 1992, it’s having an effect of pulling up down-ballot races,” said Watson.

While both Ossoff and Senator Perdue are making rounds Saturday, Watson said the goal now is to just drive people to vote, not necessarily winning over anyone new.

“In the final days of a campaign, it’s all about turnout and the most reliable segment to turnout is your respected political bases,” he said.

But Watson said a base to keep an eye on who could really impact this race - suburban voters.