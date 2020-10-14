Biden barely leads Trump in Georgia, as majority of voters back Roe v. Wade: 11Alive poll

Here are the results.

ATLANTA — A new poll of Georgia voters shows that Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden has a razor-thin lead on President Donald Trump, with under a month to go until election day.

According to the SurveyUSA poll for 11Alive, the results show the following:

* Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden 48%

* Incumbent Republican Donald J. Trump 46%

In an identical SurveyUSA poll two months ago, Biden led also by 2 points.

Though Biden is ahead of the President, his lead is still within the margin of error for the poll. Still, it is notable for the Democratic candidate to lead in Georgia, a state that has not voted for one since 1992, according to the Washington Post. It's even more evidence the state is becoming competitive after being a reliably red state in elections past.

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults statewide Oct. 8 through Oct. 12. Of the adults, 793 are registered to vote in Georgia.

Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump

According to the poll, 37% of respondents had an "extremely unfavorable" view of the President, compared to 27% who responded the same for Biden. Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they had an "extremely favorable" view of the president, compared to Biden's 22% for the same.

Middle-income voters who responded to the poll were more likely to drift to Trump, compared to two months ago. Meanwhile, independents in Georgia were more likely to drift to Biden, compared to two months ago.

Here is the full breakdown for the results:

In the November election for President how do you vote? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.2 percentage points.

46% Donald Trump (R)

48% Joe Biden (D)

2% Some Other Candidate

4% Undecided

Is your opinion of Donald Trump extremely favorable? Favorable? Neutral? Unfavorable? Extremely unfavorable? Or, do you have no opinion of Donald Trump? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.2 percentage points.

29% Extremely Favorable

14% Favorable

7% Neutral

9% Unfavorable

37% Extremely Unfavorable

3% No Opinion

Is your opinion of Job Biden extremely favorable? Favorable? Neutral? Unfavorable? Extremely unfavorable? Or, do you have no opinion of Joe Biden? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.2 percentage points.

22% Extremely Favorable

21% Favorable

15% Neutral

14% Unfavorable

27% Extremely Unfavorable

2% No Opinion

Voting in Georgia

The results of the poll also showed an electorate that is energized to vote in the upcoming election.

Nearly 90% of responders said they were registered to vote, with more than 60% of those saying they would for certain vote for the Nov. 3 election. Most - roughly 40% - said they planned to early vote in person.

Are you registered to vote in the state of Georgia? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points.

88% Yes

11% No

1% Not Sure

Voters in Georgia will elect a President and two United States Senators in November. Not everyone has a chance to vote in an election. Which best describes you? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5 percentage points.

5% Not Interested

7% Not Sure If Time

11% Almost Certain

62% 100% Certain

12% Already Voted

2% Not Sure

How are you casting your ballot this year? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

33% By Mail

37% In Person Before Election Day

28% In Person On Election Day

2% Not Sure

Supreme Court battle

When it comes to the fight over the future of the Supreme Court and landmark cases that could come before it, most respondents believed that the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg should be filled after the inauguration of the next president. This, despite Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett began this week in the Capitol.

Nearly half of all respondents also said the Supreme Court of the United States should allow Roe v. Wade to remain the law of the land.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

There is a vacancy on the Supreme Court of the United States. Should a new justice be considered before or after the inauguration of the next President in January? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

43% Before The Inauguration

47% After The Inauguration

10% Not Sure

The Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in the United States. Should Roe v. Wade remain the law of the land? Or, should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Credibility Interval for this question = ± 5.7 percentage points.

48% Remain Law Of Land

30% Be Overturned