Georgians would trust Biden more on pandemic response, overwhelmingly support state mask mandate: 11Alive Poll

Here are the results.

ATLANTA — The pandemic is definitely top of mind for anyone headed to the polls.

In 11Alive's exclusive SurveyUSA poll, we asked Georgia voters who they trust more to handle the coronavirus.

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 adults statewide Oct. 8 through Oct. 12. Of the adults, 793 are registered to vote in Georgia.

According to the results, more respondents would trust Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden to handle the pandemic, although just barely.

Below is the breakdown of the results:

* Former Vice President Joe Biden - 43%

* President Trump - 41%

* Not sure - 16%

Mask mandates have been hotly debated when it comes to trying to curb the spread of the virus. Here in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly declined issuing a statewide mask mandate, saying Georgians shouldn't need to be told to wear a mask in order to do the right thing. He has instead encouraged Georgians to wear one, while allowing local municipalities to set their own limited mandates - a reversal of an earlier ban on cities taking that action.

However, results from 11Alive's poll question on whether respondents would support a mandate show that they overwhelmingly do support one:

* Support - 66 %

* Against - 26%

* Not sure - 8%