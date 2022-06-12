Find your polling location for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections

Peach State voters are heading back to the polls on De 6.

ATLANTA — It's Election Day in Georgia - again.

As voters wake up and start heading to the polls, it's important to know where your station is.

Here's what you need to know to find your polling station in Georgia and how to update voter information according to the state's website:

Verify voter card information

Double-check that your voter registration is up to date with your current address to ensure you're going to the correct polling station. Unfortunately, if voters have not already registered by this time, they will not be able to vote on Tuesday.

Head to the MyVoterPage or contact your County Board of Registrar's office.

If that information is correct, find your registration card's polling location.

If the information on your registration card is incorrect, you'll have to re-register through the online voter registration system or call your registrar's office.

Vote

You'll need to show your ID to a poll worker at your polling place. They'll verify voter information to ensure you've come to the right station. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, they are allowed to cast a ballot.

Register for the future

To register to vote in Georgia for the future, you'll need a form of voter identification, "such as a government-issued driver’s license or identification card," the state says online. And if you've never registered to vote, ensure you're eligible. To register to vote in Georgia, you must: