Former President Barack Obama in Atlanta today | What you need to know

Obama will be campaigning for Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock while in the Peach State.

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama is making a stop in Atlanta -- one final push for the Democratic party and his former vice president, Joe Biden.

With just one day until the polls open across the country, Obama will urge people to "Get Out The Vote." Not only will he be campaigning on behalf of Biden, he will also be pushing votes for Georgia Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Obama will also be in Miami, Fla. for an "Election Eve Close-Out" rally.

With Georgia now officially a battleground state, the campaigns have put a lot of effort into the Peach State. Just yesterday, Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris was in Gwinnett County while President Donald Trump was in Rome, Georgia.

With more record numbers of votes already cast, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are out of time to reshape the race. Instead, they’re focusing on their base and making sure that any potential supporters have either already voted or plan to do so in-person on Tuesday.

We know the event today with Obama in Atlanta is a drive-in rally, however, the exact time and location has not been made public. It is expected to take place in the "early afternoon," according to Ossoff's camp.

Because the exact location is not known, drivers in the city should be aware that the event is taking place at some point and should expect road closures for the motorcade at any time.