President Trump is tweeting his support for Republican candidate for Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, while calling Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams “totally unqualified.”

Kemp and Abrams are locked in a tight battle for governor. A recent 11Alive poll shows Kemp has a 2-point lead over Abrams, but African-American turnout could easily propel her into Statehouse.

MORE | 11Alive poll: Georgia voters split on governor's race, approve of legal pot, arming teachers

On Saturday, Trump tweeted: “Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!”

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

He also tweeted that Kemp is “tough on crime” and strong on “the border and illegal immigration.”

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

As of Sunday, Oct. 21, over 521,000 people have cast their ballot in early voting across Georgia, with over 433,000 ballots cast in-person and over 88,000 by mail. Fulton has seen the highest turnout with 74,233 ballots cast.

Voters in Cobb County have experienced wait times of up to 3 hours. Many counties have opened new polling centers to help with the huge early voter turnout.

RELATED | Lines for early voting in Cobb County are still running as long as three hours

ALSO | Here is everything you need to know to vote early for the November Election in Georgia

A win for Abrams would make her the first black female governor in U.S. history. Kemp is Georgia's Secretary of State. The race has become heated in recent days amid claims that Kemp's office is trying to suppress voter turnout of women and minorities by holding up 53,000 voter applications. Kemp denies the claims, calling it a "publicity stunt." The last time Georgia elected a Democrat for governor was 20 years ago.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Abrams for governor in August.

President Obama just endorsed my campaign for Governor. He knows that with only three months until Election Day, we all need to stand united for progress. Join President Obama and chip in to support our people-powered campaign today! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 4, 2018

© 2018 WXIA